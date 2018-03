EVANS, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Buffalo man is facing robbery charges after police say he broke into a home and attacked a man inside.

The incident happened on Lake Shore Road.

Evans Police say Angel Reyes, 49, left the scene after the attack. Police found him with a BB gun and box of money.

The victim was taken to Lake Shore Hospital and is expected to be okay.

Police say Reyes and the victim know each other.

The case is under investigation.