GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 10-year-old is on the road to recovery after being rescued from the Grand Island Senior High School pool.

First responders were called to the scene on Sunday afternoon after someone reported that a child wasn’t breathing.

Firefighters and paramedics found lifeguards already performing CPR when they arrived. They determined that the child was breathing again.

The child was then brought to Oishei Children’s Hospital in Buffalo for treatment.