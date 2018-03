ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Sunday, two people were hurt in a rollover crash on Transit Rd. in Orchard Park.

Drivers passing by stopped and helped two people out of a car, which came to a rest near the intersection of Route 20A.

Police say Anthony Kowalski, 19, of Depew, lost control of the car and crossed into the other lane before the car rolled over twice.

The driver, who was ticketed, and his passenger were taken to ECMC, where they were treated for non-life threatening injuries.