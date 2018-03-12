Erie County Fair holding flash sale on tickets

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Fair will be selling tickets at a cheaper price during a flash sale on Monday.

The price of admission will be reduced to $5 from 3-8 p.m. as fair officials begin a 150-day countdown until the fair starts.

This will be the 150th year the Erie County Fair will take place at its current site.

Those interested in buying tickets can get them at this link or go to the main office of the Erie County Fairgrounds.

A maximum of 10 tickets can be purchased by each person.