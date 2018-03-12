Fatal shooting in Wyoming County ruled a homicide

WARSAW, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office has ruled the fatal shooting at the home of a town official in the Town of Perry was a homicide.

The body of Robert Irvine III was found in the driveway of Perry town board member Joseph Mlyniec Wednesday afternoon. Mlyniec, a former sheriff’s deputy has been charged with murder, and is being held without bail at the Wyoming County Jail.

Wyoming County Sheriff Gregory Randolph said the medical examiner conducted an autopsy last Friday, but the autopsy will not be completed for weeks, pending results of the toxicology screening.

“There were 4 gunshot wounds to Mr. Irvine, one in the leg, one in the chest, one in the neck, and one in the head.”

Randolph said a .45 caliber handgun was recovered at the scene, and they believe it to be the weapon used in the homicide.

Police from Letchworth State Park have provided drone images of the crime scene from above, which Randolph said have been helpful, “It just brings a different perspective and a point of view when you are looking from overhead, and we do believe it is going to be helpful. It is definitely putting the pieces together.”

The State Police Forensic Unit has conducted a high tech examination of the inside of the Mlyniec’s home, and Randolph said they have also seized multiple sources of digital evidence.

“Computers, phones, tablets, all those types of things. We look into everything, it is a homicide and we are not going to leave any stone unturned.”

Mlyniec waived a felony hearing in Warsaw Town Court, Monday, and has a return date for May 21, but Wyoming County District Attorney Donald O’Geen said he is taking the case to a grand jury, which could lead to an indictment before that.