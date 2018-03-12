Former Buffalo city worker pleas guilty to animal cruelty charge for stabbing dog

By Published: Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) —  Former Buffalo city worker James Craddock, 47, previously pleaded not guilty to charges including animal cruelty, menacing,  and criminal possession of a weapon but in court today he took a plea of guilty for aggravated cruelty to animals.

Prosecutors say James Craddock confronted a Buffalo woman and her dog, Audi, on September 23 at Mineral Springs road and Frank avenue. After a brief exchange, Craddock pulled out a large knife and stabbed the dog.

According to the indictment Craddock tried to approach the victim, but took off in a city of Buffalo truck when he saw other people approaching.

The dog was taken to Southtowns Animal Hospital, where she was treated for a deep stab wound and blood loss.

Back in September of 2017 the dog’s owner Jillian Mann said, “He knew what he was doing he wanted to kill her because he’s harassed my mother for months saying he doesn’t like pit bulls, he’s going to get my mother, he’s going to get hurt, he’s going to take them out. For no reason cause he doesn’t like pit bulls. And my dog doesn’t do anything she’s innocent.”

Craddock was immediately fired from his job. He remains in custody on $7,500 bail.

Craddock now faces a maximum sentence of 2 years in the Erie County Correctional Facility.

He will be back in court for sentencing on April 24th at 9:30 am.

Related Posts

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s