Former Buffalo city worker pleas guilty to animal cruelty charge for stabbing dog

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Former Buffalo city worker James Craddock, 47, previously pleaded not guilty to charges including animal cruelty, menacing, and criminal possession of a weapon but in court today he took a plea of guilty for aggravated cruelty to animals.

Prosecutors say James Craddock confronted a Buffalo woman and her dog, Audi, on September 23 at Mineral Springs road and Frank avenue. After a brief exchange, Craddock pulled out a large knife and stabbed the dog.

According to the indictment Craddock tried to approach the victim, but took off in a city of Buffalo truck when he saw other people approaching.

The dog was taken to Southtowns Animal Hospital, where she was treated for a deep stab wound and blood loss.

Back in September of 2017 the dog’s owner Jillian Mann said, “He knew what he was doing he wanted to kill her because he’s harassed my mother for months saying he doesn’t like pit bulls, he’s going to get my mother, he’s going to get hurt, he’s going to take them out. For no reason cause he doesn’t like pit bulls. And my dog doesn’t do anything she’s innocent.”

Craddock was immediately fired from his job. He remains in custody on $7,500 bail.

Craddock now faces a maximum sentence of 2 years in the Erie County Correctional Facility.

He will be back in court for sentencing on April 24th at 9:30 am.