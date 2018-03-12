In eighth week of Joseph Percoco trial, jurors still deadlocked

WTEN Published:

(WTEN) – Jurors in the trial for former top Gov. Cuomo aide Joseph Percoco say that they can’t reach a verdict.

Judge Valerie Caproni has denied a motion for a mistrial, instructing the jury to get back to work- noting that counting the hours, they’ve only been deliberating for three and a half days.

The Percoco trial is now in its eighth week.

Monday marked the second time in seven days that a note has indicated a deadlocked jury.

“After considering the facts and the evidence with open minds, and using your instructions as a road map, we remain unable to reach a verdict,” jurors wrote to the judge an hour into Monday’s deliberations.

The jury has been deliberating whether Percoco is guilty of taking more than $300,000 in bribes from his three co-defendants – executives with business before the state.

Prosecutors argue the co-defendants funneled checks to Percoco through middle men, like former lobbyist Todd Howe, a government witness who pleaded guilty for his involvements in the alleged schemes.

Judge Caproni indicates she doesn’t plan to charge the jury a first time. Another note like this one could lead to a mistrial.

 

