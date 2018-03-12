Inmate accused of throwing feces, urine at Sheriff’s deputy

Related Coverage Inmate charged after discovery of shivs at Erie County Holding Center

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Sheriff’s Office says an inmate threw human excrement at a deputy.

Earlier this month, officials say Jamell Chapman, 26, of Niagara Falls, attacked a deputy with urine and feces while the deputy was conducting security rounds.

The deputy was struck on the face and upper torso, the Sheriff’s Office says.

Chapman currently faces separate charges after deputies say they found two shivs in his cell. He also faces robbery and murder-related charges from Buffalo police.