Irish flag raised in Buffalo in honor of St. Patrick’s Day

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo is getting ready for St. Patrick’s Day by showing off its Irish pride.

Mayor Byron Brown, South Buffalo council member Christopher Scanlon, and members of the St. Patrick’s Day Parade committee helped raise the Irish flag in downtown Buffalo on Monday.

it’s just one of the ways the city is celebrating its strong Irish heritage and history.

“While most of us spend the entire year embracing and attempting to preserve our Irish culture and heritage, March is an incredible time for everyone to join together and celebrate it as well,” Scanlon said.

The Old First Ward Parade is happening this Saturday, followed by the parade downtown on Sunday.