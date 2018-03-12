Jamestown man charged with driving while nearly 3 times over legal limit

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State Troopers arrested a Jamestown man they say drove while nearly three times over the legal limit for alcohol.

Officers responded to the four-corners area of Falconer on Saturday after receiving a report of an erratic driver. According to the report, the driver had nearly been involved in multiple accidents.

State police located Joshua Nuse, 34, at Homestead and Falconer streets and stopped him.

After Troopers say he failed a number of sobriety tests, Nuse was taken to the State police barracks in Jamestown.

There, Troopers say his blood-alcohol content was measured at 0.22 percent.

Nuse, whose driver’s license was suspended, was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation and aggravated DWI.

He was released, and must appear in court at a later date.

