Local mayors to meet with scouts during National Girl Scout Week

(WIVB) — This week is National Girl Scout Week.

Girls were encouraged to wear their uniform to whatever church or service they attended on Sunday.

Monday marks the Girls Scouts’ 106th anniversary.

Every day this week celebrates a new topic. On Monday, girls can launch community service projects and earn awards. Girl Scout Week runs through Saturday.

Mayors from across the local region are meeting girl scouts for “Cookies With The Mayor.”

A troop from each area will present a five-question challenge to one of the mayors.

The mayors of Jamestown, Olean, Dunkirk, Buffalo, Lockport and Niagara Falls, and the City Manager of Batavia, are all scheduled to meet with Girl Scout troops on Monday.