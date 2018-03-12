Local mayors to meet with scouts during National Girl Scout Week

News 4 Staff Published:

(WIVB) — This week is National Girl Scout Week.

Girls were encouraged to wear their uniform to whatever church or service they attended on Sunday.

Monday marks the Girls Scouts’ 106th anniversary.

Every day this week celebrates a new topic. On Monday, girls can launch community service projects and earn awards. Girl Scout Week runs through Saturday.

Mayors from across the local region are meeting girl scouts for “Cookies With The Mayor.”

A troop from each area will present a five-question challenge to one of the mayors.

The mayors of Jamestown, Olean, Dunkirk, Buffalo, Lockport and Niagara Falls, and the City Manager of Batavia, are all scheduled to meet with Girl Scout troops on Monday.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s