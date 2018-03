WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — There will be a new Erie County Sheriff’s Office substation at the Eastern Hills Mall.

“The substation will provide an area to meet with management, tenants, and mall guests to discuss safety and security issues,” the Sheriff’s Office wrote.

In addition to that, the new office will give deputies a secluded place to conduct investigations regarding mall incidents, and serve as a base for activities related to community policing.