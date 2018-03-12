North Park student, 13, charged with falsely reporting incident to police

Related Coverage Increased security presence at Lockport school on Friday

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) – Lockport Police have charged a 13-year-old North Park Junior High student with falsely reporting an incident after a false tip was sent to police last week, indicating that two students had access to guns and would be bringing them to school on Friday to “shoot up the place”.

The perpetrator admitted to sending the tip.

The two “North Park students” who the perpetrator claimed had access to guns were “totally fictitious”, police say.

“There was NO substantiated threat to North Park Junior High School. No guns were brought to the school,” police said in a Monday statement.

Due to the age of the perpetrator, the case has been turned over to the Niagara County Probation Department.

Any resident with knowledge of a legitimate threat is asked to contact the Lockport Police Department at 433-7700.