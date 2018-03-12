Proposal would require rear seat belt use in New York

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – You could soon be required to wear a seat belt in the back seat of a car in New York State. Governor Andrew Cuomo is pushing for it to happen.

According to AAA, a person who doesn’t wear a seat belt in the back seat of a car is three times as likely to be killed in a crash, and eight times as likely to be injured in a crash.

Cuomo’s state budget proposal, which is subject to approval from the legislature, is pushing for a change in the current law, which only requires passengers to wear seat belts in the back seat of a car if they’re under the age of 16. Everyone is required to wear a seat belt in the front seat.

AAA is on board with the proposal.

“If you take a look at the numbers from 2016, about 2,400 people were injured, 200 of them seriously, by not wearing seat belts in the back seat,” said Elizabeth Carey of AAA of Western and Central New York. “Many people were killed. You can become a projectile in the back seat and injure other people in the vehicle as well. So it’s a good idea to buckle up.

“A lot of people are surprised when they’re not from New York. Thy think, ‘Oh, there’s no rear seat belt law?’ Because a lot of states do have them.”

The state budget is due on April 1st.