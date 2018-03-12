Researchers: Millions of people have gone “drunk shopping”

(WIVB) — Researchers are taking notice of a different way to “shop ’til you drop.”

It turns out that millions of Americans have gone “drunk shopping,” and the people who do it the most may surprise you.

Finder.com released a survey showing that 68 million people admitted to drunk shopping to the tune of almost $450 per person. That’s double the amount from the year before.

It also turns out that men do this more than women. In some cases, it only hits you when the package you ordered arrives.

“You’re feeling happy. You’re in a good mood. It might seem like you really need this in the moment, and then the next day, ‘No, I really don’t need this,'” Adam Laino, who admitted to shopping online while drunk, said.

Some of these purchases also lead to interesting social media posts from people who take pride in them.

According to surveys, millennials are most likely to shop while under the influence.

The study did not specify how many of these purchases are refused or returned.

Drunk shopping is no small piece of online shopping, with the amount spent totaling more than $30 billion.