BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Thanks to “numerous” tips from the public and fellow law enforcement agencies, the Erie County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a suspect connected to car larcenies that occurred in Elma in January.

ESCO detectives arrested Derek Schlifke on March 8 and charged him with three counts of grand larceny and one count of petit larceny.

He was arrested at the Erie County Correctional Facility where he is held following a recent arrest on unrelated charges, sheriff’s reports say.