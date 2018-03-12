UB Women’s Hoops receives at-large bid to NCAA tournament



BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – For the first time in the program’s history, the UB Bulls women’s basketball team is going to the Big Dance.

The Bulls are seeded 11th and will take on the sixth seed South Florida Saturday afternoon in Tallahassee.

Lots of excitement for these talented women! First time in school history, @UBwomenshoops earns at-large bid in @ncaawbb Tournament. They'll face #6 USF on Saturday at 1:30 pm in Tallahassee, FL #UBDancing @news4buffalo https://t.co/qWWNuEvd6s — Jacquie Walker (@jacquiewalker4) March 13, 2018