UB Women’s Hoops receives at-large bid to NCAA tournament

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – For the first time in the program’s history, the UB Bulls women’s basketball team is going to the Big Dance.
The Bulls are seeded 11th and will take on the sixth seed South Florida Saturday afternoon in Tallahassee.
