US deaths from lead exposure 10 times higher than thought, study suggests

“There’s no safe threshold,” Lanphear said. “Once we found that there was a risk across the entire range of exposures, we could estimate the number of attributable deaths. And instead of it being 40,000 deaths, which is what had previously been estimated, we found that it was about 10 times that.”

“The literature has been showing for many years that lead causes hypertension, stroke, and cardiovascular disease,” he added. “This study now shows that the cardiovascular toxicity of lead extends down to lower levels than were previously examined.”

Of the initial 14,289 survey respondents, 4,422 had died by 2011. The researchers calculated that approximately 18% of those deaths could have been prevented by reducing blood lead concentrations to 1.0 micrograms per deciliter.

The researchers relied on a nationally representative sample of 14,289 adults ages 20 years and older who participated in the Third National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey between 1988 and 1994. The survey is administered by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention every year.

While the toxic effects of lead exposure have been known for centuries, the vast number of people potentially affected by the cardiovascular effects of lead exposure were surprising, even to the study’s researchers.

“When you start looking at the risk across the entire range of people exposed, all of a sudden the number of affected people balloons,” said Lanphear. “Mostly it’s a numbers thing — there are so many people in the low- to moderate-risk groups that, as long as there are some risks with low-level exposure, many more people are going to die or develop heart disease.”

In the 1970s, after decades of rising levels of lead contamination in the US, Congress banned lead-based paint for residential use in 1978 and amended the Clean Air Act to establish new guidelines for automobile gasoline requirements.

Since then, the CDC has reduced the acceptable blood concentration from 40 micrograms per deciliter in the early 1970s, to 10 micrograms per deciliter in the early 1990s, to 5 micrograms per deciliter just a couple of years ago, according to Landrigan.

But despite creating these thresholds, the CDC still cautions that no safe blood lead level has yet been identified.

“The CDC can’t tell health departments around the country that they have to get every child’s blood level down to zero,” Landrigan said. “It’s an impossible task.”