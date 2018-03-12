Wisconsin governor hopeful breastfeeds in ad

AP Published:
PHOTO/Wiki

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin candidate for governor has posted an online campaign video that includes a brief passage showing her breastfeeding her 4-month-old daughter.

Former state Rep. Kelda Helen Roys appears in the video touting her efforts in the Legislature to pass legislation to ban the chemical bisphenol A from baby bottles and spill-proof cups.

At one point during the video, her husband walks into the frame and hands her their infant daughter. Roys breastfeeds her daughter as she continues talking about the bill.

The Democrat tells the Wisconsin State Journal it was an unscripted moment left in because she’s running as herself. As a legislator, Roys was an outspoken advocate for a woman’s right to breastfeed in public.

Roys is among nine Democrats hoping to face GOP Gov. Scott Walker in November.

