(WIVB) – Frank’s Red Hot made a couple of Buffalo-specific faux pas in a recent Twitter post.

As any Buffalonian knows- it’s “chicken wings”, never “Buffalo wings”- and blue cheese is the dip of choice.

Frank's!

Go with "Our Twitter account was hacked. We are investigating the matter. We apologize to anyone who was offended or disgusted by the idea if R***h dressing with their wings". — Mr. X (@MrXofY) March 10, 2018

Frank’s attempted to mend the burning error with a tweet suggesting a National Blue Cheese Dressing Day.