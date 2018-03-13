2018-2019 Shea’s season to include Hamilton, Aladdin, Dear Evan Hansen

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Shea’s Performing Arts Center announced its 2018-2019 season Tuesday, which includes the Broadway smash Hamilton.

The 2018-2019 lineup is as follows:

Disney’s Aladdin – AUGUST 8 – 19, 2018

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory – SEPTEMBER 22 – 29, 2018

Fiddler on the Roof – OCTOBER 30 – NOVEMBER 4, 2018

Hamilton – NOVEMBER 20 – DECEMBER 9, 2018

Miss Saigon – FEBRUARY 26 – MARCH 3, 2019

Dear Evan Hansen – MAY 14 – 19, 2018

Broadway specials for the season are as follows:

Cats – FEBRUARY 5 – 10, 2019

Rent- MARCH 26-31, 2019

Book of Mormon – APRIL 30 – MAY 5, 2019

