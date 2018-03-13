3 teachers marked Trevyan Rowe as present on the day he disappeared

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) – School officials say three teachers marked Trevyan Rowe present on the day he disappeared last week.

Rowe was found dead on Sunday.

Rowe wasn’t reported missing until 5:15 p.m. last Thursday. Police said last week Rowe took a bus to school, but surveillance video shows he never went inside.

But the family wasn’t notified that he missed class under later that afternoon — after Rowe didn’t come home. A missing person report wasn’t made until 5:15 p.m., officers say.

Speaking Tuesday, Rochester City School Board President Van White says someone also tried to alter the attendance records for Trevyan to hide the “errors.”

“It brings me great shame to admit that adults in this system, apparently attempted to alter attendance records,” White told reporters.

Several teachers have been placed on leave as a result of the investigation, district officials say.

White says the district takes full responsibility for Trevyan’s death.

Superintendent Barbara Deane-Williams says Trevyan was not listed as a student with autism and that’s why he didn’t have a monitor escorting him from the bus to class.

Police said Tuesday that officers had to argue with school employees to get them to release surveillance video in the case as well — hindering search efforts.