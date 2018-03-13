3 teachers marked Trevyan Rowe as present on the day he disappeared

WROC Published: Updated:

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) – School officials say three teachers marked Trevyan Rowe present on the day he disappeared last week.

Rowe was found dead on Sunday.

Rowe wasn’t reported missing until 5:15 p.m. last Thursday. Police said last week Rowe took a bus to school, but surveillance video shows he never went inside.

But the family wasn’t notified that he missed class under later that afternoon — after Rowe didn’t come home. A missing person report wasn’t made until 5:15 p.m., officers say.

Speaking Tuesday, Rochester City School Board President Van White says someone also tried to alter the attendance records for Trevyan to hide the “errors.”

“It brings me great shame to admit that adults in this system, apparently attempted to alter attendance records,” White told reporters.

Several teachers have been placed on leave as a result of the investigation, district officials say.

White says the district takes full responsibility for Trevyan’s death.

Superintendent Barbara Deane-Williams says Trevyan was not listed as a student with autism and that’s why he didn’t have a monitor escorting him from the bus to class.

Police said Tuesday that officers had to argue with school employees to get them to release surveillance video in the case as well — hindering search efforts.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s