A 6-year-old boy’s lemonade raises $7,000 for the family of a slain deputy

CNN Published:

(CNN) – It’s well below freezing in Kokomo, Indiana. But business is brisk at 6-year-old Malachi Fronczak’s lemonade stand.

He has raised $7,000 dollars since last week — all of which will go to the family of a local sheriff deputy killed in the line of duty.
Deputy Jacob Pickett was fatally shot while chasing a suspect Friday.  At a memorial for the officer where people left tokens of respect, Malachi dropped off a hand-written note and a lemonade.
“He wants to be a police officer when he grows up,” Malachi’s dad Jason told CNN. “He is excited to sell lemonade because it is how he can serve and help others right now.”
When Malachi started his lemonade stand three years ago, he insisted that police officers, firemen and first responders get free cups.
Then last summer, the youngster first learned that his heroes could die in the line of duty. Southport Officer Aaron Allen was murdered while responding to a car crash.
Malachi wanted to make things better, and asked his parents if “Malachi’s Magnificent Lemonade” could raise money for the officer’s family. He collected over $2,000 and was invited to attend the funeral where he stood with the officers and saluted.
“Just seeing his heart, and how it affects others, is amazing,” Malachi’s father said with pride. “He has taught me to look for opportunities around us to help others and show love.”
This time, Malachi would not let the cold March weather stop him, and the community has helped him find places to move his lemonade enterprise indoors.
This weekend, Malachi will be at a local library, mixing up pitchers of water with lemonade mix, heaps of sugar and a very good cause.

Related Posts

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s