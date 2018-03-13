A 6-year-old boy’s lemonade raises $7,000 for the family of a slain deputy

When Malachi started his lemonade stand three years ago, he insisted that police officers, firemen and first responders get free cups.

Then last summer, the youngster first learned that his heroes could die in the line of duty. Southport Officer Aaron Allen was murdered while responding to a car crash.

Malachi wanted to make things better, and asked his parents if “Malachi’s Magnificent Lemonade” could raise money for the officer’s family. He collected over $2,000 and was invited to attend the funeral where he stood with the officers and saluted.