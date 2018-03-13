Bills DT Kyle Williams will return for 2018 season

WROC Published:
In this Nov. 26, 2017, file photo, Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Kyle Williams watches during the second half of the team's NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo. Even at the height of the Bills' offseason roster overhaul, Williams never wavered in his belief that Buffalo had the chance to be a playoff contender. The 12-year veteran hasn't been proven wrong yet with the Bills (8-7) needing help, but still in the mix, in preparing to close their season at Miami (6-9) in what could be Williams' final game on Sunday. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann, File)

ORCHARD PARK, NY (WROC) – After playing in his first playoff game last season, veteran Bills defensive tackle Kyle Williams will return for another season.

Williams has signed a one-year deal with Buffalo.

As the year came to a close for the Bills, Williams mulled retirement, after 12 seasons in the NFL with Buffalo, but appears to be ready to make another playoff run in 2018.

In a statement on BuffaloBills.com, head coach Sean McDermott said: “He meant a lot to me this past season in the way of connecting my message to the locker room at different points throughout the year so the leadership part of that was big for us. I think the fit is important and the fit is there, obviously.”

The news follows reports the Bills will sign Panthers defensive tackle Star Lotulelei to a five-year deal.

