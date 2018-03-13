Bills DT Kyle Williams will return for 2018 season

ORCHARD PARK, NY (WROC) – After playing in his first playoff game last season, veteran Bills defensive tackle Kyle Williams will return for another season.

Williams has signed a one-year deal with Buffalo.

As the year came to a close for the Bills, Williams mulled retirement, after 12 seasons in the NFL with Buffalo, but appears to be ready to make another playoff run in 2018.

In a statement on BuffaloBills.com, head coach Sean McDermott said: “He meant a lot to me this past season in the way of connecting my message to the locker room at different points throughout the year so the leadership part of that was big for us. I think the fit is important and the fit is there, obviously.”

The news follows reports the Bills will sign Panthers defensive tackle Star Lotulelei to a five-year deal.