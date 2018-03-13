“Bills Streaker” receives PETA award for rescuing cat from tree

Photo courtesy of Tristan Lambright

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Tristan Lambright, known as the “Bills Streaker” has received an award from PETA for rescuing a cat from a tree in Lackawanna.

Lambright will be bestowed with a “Compassionate Action Award” from the animal rights organization.

On March 6, Lambright climbed a tall tree to rescue Alice, a cat who had been stuck in the branches for nine days.

“When Tristan Lambright saw that his unique skills could save a cat from a deadly predicament, he jumped right in to help,” says PETA Vice President Colleen O’Brien. “PETA hopes his bravery and kindness will inspire people everywhere to take action when animals are in danger.”

Lambright will receive a framed certificate and a box of vegan cookies for his actions.

