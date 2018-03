DARIEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Breaking Benjamin and Five Finger Death Punch are coming to Darien Lake later this year.

The bands will perform on September 3, along with Nothing More and Bad Wolves.

Tickets for the 6 p.m. show go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Prices range from $30-100.

Those who wish to get tickets can go to LiveNation.com, Ticketmaster.com or call 1-800-745-3000.

Every paid concert ticket gets the buyer into Darien Lake Theme Park on the day of the concert for free.