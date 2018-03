BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Buffalo man has pleaded guilty in the fatal shooting of a Gowanda man on the Cattaraugus Reservation.

Daryl Bland, 23, pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in Erie County Court Tuesday.

Bland fatally shot Dustin Sharp, 31, of Gowanda, in Oct. 26.

He faces a maximum of 25 years in prison when he is sentenced May 8.