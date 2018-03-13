Buffalo teachers union voices support for student walkout

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- The Buffalo Teachers Federation wants BPS students to know it stands with them.

Wednesday, March 14 high school students from around the country will participate in a student-led “National School Walk Out” in response to the mass shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

“Today is really about the conversation we have with our children. Tomorrow is actually about them stepping up and beginning the process of creating the world they’re going to have to live in,” said Samuel Radford III of the District Parenting Coordinating Council.

The event’s organizers want stricter gun control.

Among other things, they want Congress to pass an assault weapons ban, universal background checks, and a law that would allow courts to disarm people who display warning signs of violence.

The teacher’s union is planning to fly its flag at half-staff until meaningful action is taken.

“And we’re going to keep it at half-staff until something is done. Enough is enough,” said BTF president, Phil Rumore.

“You don’t have to walk out,” said Janique Curry of the National Action Network, a national civil rights group founded by Rev. Al Sharpton.

The NAN’s local chapter will be on site at some walk outs to help students register to vote.

“You can participate in some way you don’t actually have to walk out of class,” she continued.

Some schools will host a walk-in, where students can participate in activities and conversations about school safety.

Those participating are encouraging everyone to wear orange for gun violence awareness.