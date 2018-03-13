Districts prepare for National Walk Out

FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2018, file photo, students are evacuated by police from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., after a shooter opened fire on the campus. Modern technology has enabled real-time reaction, support and calls for action during deadly mass shootings in the U.S. Live video of the Florida shooting showed survivors under desks while others live-tweeted messages to the survivors. (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, File)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Thousands of students across the nation are prepared to leave their classrooms at 10 a.m. and walk out of school. Locally, some students will be leaving the classrooms, others will be attending prayer vigils, and still others, like those in the Buffalo Public Schools, will be going to observances.

“Tomorrow will be mainly a teachable moment,” said Dr. Kriner Cash, the Buffalo Public Schools Superintendent. “It’ll be a solemn time of observance.”

Dr. Cash says the district is not condoning students walking out. Instead, they’ll be playing a video and beginning discussions.

“We’re giving our students opportunities to share their voices; to hear some of their ideas about how to make society safe.”

The superintendent believes this conversation is overdue.

“I am saddened that we have to keep coming back to this place.”

He says they’re giving principals control over how to handle the observances and they will be increasing security at all the schools during these planned events. Dr. Cash says they’re not taking a position on the issue but they want to hear from the students.

“Teachers really need to put some great teaching moments in this. They could go deeper than they could with a whole unit devoted to it.”

Looking at history, the district’s leader believes now might be the real time when change comes about due to the role students are taking.

“Sometimes the children lead and we’re happy to follow them in this.”

