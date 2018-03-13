Inmate facing additional assault charges after attacking attorney

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – An inmate at the Erie County Holding Center is facing additional felony assault charges for attacking his attorney at the holding center.

Mark Dublino, 54, is accused of attacking attorney Joe Terranova during a meeting Friday morning. He is charged with assault while contained in a correctional facility and attempted assault with intent to cause serious injury.

Terranova has been relieved of representing Dublino.

Dublino had been scheduled to be sentenced Monday for attempted murder, attempted burglary, aggravated criminal contempt and assault for attacking his ex-girlfriend and her friend with a sledgehammer and also attacking her father.

