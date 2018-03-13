Kenmore woman admits to forging, passing $20 bills

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 34-year-old Kenmore woman has admitted to forging $20 bills and using them to make purchases at Walmart, Home Depot, and CVS.

Krystal Rains, 34, pleaded guilty to six counts of first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, one count of possession of a forged device, and one count of fourth-degree grand larceny.

A search warrant executed at her home uncovered templates and other tools used to make counterfeit bills.

Rains is scheduled to be sentenced April 17. She faces a maximum of 90 years in prison.