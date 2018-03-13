Lawyer calling on Bishop Malone to release names of priests accused of sexual abuse

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A lawyer and advocate for sexual abuse victims of the New York Catholic Archdiocese is calling for Buffalo Bishop Richard Malone to release the names of every priest accused of sexual abuse.

It comes after Bishop Malone announced monetary settlements would be given to victims of the Buffalo Diocese.

Attorney Mike Reck says it’s a good step forward, but he thinks the Diocese is protecting the priests by withholding their names. He says it affects the victims even more.

“The secrecy breeds shame and shame means those survivors are held back from healing,” Reck says. “That holds them back from the accountability and the acknowledgment they need and they deserve.”

Reck will be making an announcement on Tuesday, releasing the names of 13 priests accused of abusing children.

Bishop Malone has not said if he’ll identify any of the priests.