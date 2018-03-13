Lawyer calling on Bishop Malone to release names of priests accused of sexual abuse

News 4 Staff Published: Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A lawyer and advocate for sexual abuse victims of the New York Catholic Archdiocese is calling for Buffalo Bishop Richard Malone to release the names of every priest accused of sexual abuse.

It comes after Bishop Malone announced monetary settlements would be given to victims of the Buffalo Diocese.

Attorney Mike Reck says it’s a good step forward, but he thinks the Diocese is protecting the priests by withholding their names. He says it affects the victims even more.

“The secrecy breeds shame and shame means those survivors are held back from healing,” Reck says. “That holds them back from the accountability and the acknowledgment they need and they deserve.”

Reck will be making an announcement on Tuesday, releasing the names of 13 priests accused of abusing children.

Bishop Malone has not said if he’ll identify any of the priests.

Related Posts

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s