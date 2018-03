DARIEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Rapper Logic is coming to Darien Lake on July 3.

The show will also feature NF and Kyle as part of the Bobby Tarantino vs. Everybody Tour.

Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday at Noon. Prices range from $25-69.50.

Those interested in buying tickets can go to LiveNation.com, Ticketmaster.com or call 1-800-745-3000.

The show will start at 7 p.m.