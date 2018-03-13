Lovejoy residents oppose plan to reopen deli that was shut down

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Some people in Buffalo’s Lovejoy neighborhood oppose a plan to reopen a shutdown deli.

Former owner Ahmed Alshami went to jail after he pleaded guilty to welfare fraud.

A new applicant wants a special use permit for another business, but Monday night, neighbors told his representative they do not want it in their neighborhood.

“I think if it was a location that was on one of the busier thoroughfares in the neighborhood, Lovejoy St., William St., Bailey Ave., probably would have been very different, but the fact that it was plucked in the middle of neighbors, I think, is a real problem,” Lovejoy resident Gail Maloney said.

Alshami’s representative, Adel Munassar, said “I understood what the issues were and the concerns were, and we’re gonna take that back to the applicant, and hopefully he can answer their questions if we have another meeting.”

The Buffalo Common Council would have to approve a new permit.