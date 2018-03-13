Names of 13 priests accused of sexual abuse in Diocese of Buffalo revealed

Related Coverage Lawyer calling on Bishop Malone to release names of priests accused of sexual abuse

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A lawyer serving as an advocate for victims has released the names of 13 priests in the Diocese of Buffalo who were accused of sexual abuse.

“The secrecy breeds shame and shame means those survivors are held back from healing,” Attorney Mike Reck said. “That holds them back from the accountability and the acknowledgment they need and they deserve.”

The priests of accused of abuse are the following:

Fr. John R. Aurelio

Fr. David W. Bialkowski

Fr. Robert J. Biesinger

Fr. James H. Cotter

Fr. Joseph P. Friel

Fr. Fred D. Ingalls

Fr. Gerald C. Jasinski

Fr. Timothy J. Kelley

Fr. Bernard M. Mach

Fr. Loville N. Martlock

Fr. Norbert Orsolits

Fr. James A. Spielman

Fr. William F. White

A document was released, telling more about the priests’ histories and ordination years.

Previously, Bishop Richard Malone announced that monetary settlements would be given to victims of abuse.