Numerous local students plan to walk out of schools on Wednesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Wednesday will mark one month since the deadly shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.

Many students across the country and here in western New York plan to walk out of school.

We’re expecting scenes like the one in the video above to play out across the U.S. on Wednesday.

Here in western New York, we’re told walkouts are planned in Buffalo, Batavia, Niagara Falls, Hamburg and Clarence.

The Clarence schools released guidelines for students to follow when they leave class just before 10 a.m.