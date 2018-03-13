Police to keep an eye on high school walkouts

Police departments across the nation, including here in Western New York, are preparing for high school walkouts Wednesday.

Published:

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) – Several students will be walking out of school Wednesday nationwide to protest against gun violence. It’s in response to the mass shooting at a high school February 14th in Parkland, Florida.

School administrators across Western New York are working with police departments to make sure students say safe.

Buffalo Public Schools Superintendent Kriner Cash, who is referring to the protest as an “observance”, says officials have been communication with the district’s security team and the Buffalo Police Department.

In Batavia, Chief Shawn Heubusch says the school district requested assistance. Therefore, Batavia Police will have at least one officer assigned to the area around the high school tomorrow.

Town of Hamburg Police will be paying attention to the students of Frontier High School as well.

“In the unlikely event that there’s any kind of issues, we will have a presence and we will have a tactical plan,” said Captain Kevin Trask.

“We do training all the time,” he added. “We do a lot of active shooter training. We do a lot of crowd control training. I think once you have that training, muscle memory takes over and it becomes easy for you.”

Trask isn’t sharing the department’s plan for Wednesday, saying it would put officers at a tactical disadvantage.

