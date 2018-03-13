Small dose of winter weather Tuesday morning; bigger wallop coming

Related Coverage More impactful snow overnight, Wednesday

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) – Western New Yorkers are bracing for another round of winter weather to blow through the region Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. They got an early taste of it with a small blast of snow during the morning commute Tuesday.

A lot of people are wishing for spring weather to finally arrive.

” It’s unbelievable this year,” said Ron Oliver, a grounds worker for the University at Buffalo. “Last year, I got my snowblower out maybe twice, but this year it’s out a lot of the time, I’ve used it a lot this year.”

“It keeps coming down and coming down and coming down,” he said.

So, once again, the grounds crew at UB’s North Campus spent hours Tuesday cleaning up the snow that was coming down throughout the morning.

“I hate it! It’s time for it to come to an end!” said UB grounds worker Tom Raczka.

Many Western New Yorkers are feeling the same, especially after dealing with the inches that fell during Tuesday morning’s drive time.

We saw big traffic backups across the area as the snow came down.

Niagara Falls Mayor Paul Dyster tweeted around 8 a.m. as the snow started to ease in that area, letting the Erie County Executive know about what was on the way.

After some heavy bands early out of the NW across #LakeOntario, things quiet now in #NiagaraFalls. Headed your way, @markpoloncarz. Good luck! https://t.co/aAdmTxnMca — Paul Dyster (@PDyster) March 13, 2018

The delays weren’t just on the roads, either.

The boards at Buffalo Niagara International had several cancellations and delays Tuesday morning, mostly for flights to and from Boston and New York City, where yet another Nor’easter is wreaking havoc.

People flying out of BNIA told News 4, that was not surprising. “It’s what happens on the east coast in March,” said Tom Light, who was getting ready to get on a plane bound for Charlotte.

Let’s face it, snow is often a fact of life in Western New York in March, too. And all things considered, Tuesday’s taste of it really wasn’t too bad.

It did, however, leave a bad taste in the mouths of people who knew they’d be right back at snow removal the next day.

“I’m sick of it. I was sick of it about a month ago!” Oliver said.

As the snow moves in Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, News 4 will have you covered. We’ll have teams out around the area to keep you up to date on conditions where you are.