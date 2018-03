Related Coverage Williamsville schools may remove class ranking

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Williamsville Central School District could decide whether or not to drop class rankings for current 10th and 11th graders.

Last year, the board voted to end rankings for current freshmen and younger students.

The district says the ranks lead to “elevated levels of stress and anxiety” for students.

The Class of 2018 is the last one to have students ranked at Williamsville’s three high schools.

The board will meet on Tuesday night.