Wyoming County man pleads guilty to raping 15-year-old

Related Coverage Wyoming County man charged with sex crimes against 15-year-old victim

WARSAW, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Wyoming County man admitted to raping a girl younger than 17, despite months of public displays trying to discredit his victim and prove his innocence.

Lance Riley, of Dansville and formerly of Perry, admitted Friday to raping and strangling a 15-year-old girl. He was arrested by New York State Police in July.

Wyoming County District Attorney Donald O’Geen said the guilty plea vindicates the victim who has been “under attack from members of the defendant’s family with the use of the media, social media, written letters and the ‘Free Lance Riley’ Facebook page.”

The Facebook page, created in January, includes dozens of posts that are meant to discredit the victim. Some of them appear to be written by Riley himself, in attempts to claim his innocence. The page also features a number of family pictures, including multiple pictures of children.

“Those days are forever gone with his admission in court on Friday,” O’Geen said.

In most of the posts, the writer included the hashtag “#InnocentPeopleDontTakePleaDeals.” Two days later, Riley signed a piece of paper admitting to the crime.

In a post that appeared just a few hours after news of his guilty plea was announced, the writer says Riley is fighting to withdraw his plea.

Riley is set to be sentenced April 12 to a minimum of 10 years in prison and 18 years of post-release supervision, the Wyoming County DA’s Office said.

Riley will also have to register as a sex offender.

Related charges are also pending in Livingston County, O’Geen said.