Another snowy morning closes some schools, slows many commuters

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Western New Yorkers woke up again to another blanket of fresh snow, with more snow falling through the hours of the morning commute.

It’s the second day in a row for winter weather conditions slowing down drivers on their way to school or work.

Mainlines were backed up and moving well under normal speeds through much of the morning drive time.

A handful of schools in Western New York cancelled classes for the day because of safety concerns on the roads.

The Erie County Sheriff’s Office urged caution for drivers, tweeting around 9:30 a.m. that deputies were responding to three separate calls of vehicles off the road.

That’s not surprising for some parts of Western New York, considering how quickly the snow was coming down.

Schools were closed in Springville because of driving conditions in Colden and Collins Center, Superintendent Kimberly Moritz told News 4, and plow drivers were busy trying to keep up with the snow as it fell throughout the area.

“Just wish it would end. It’s almost St. Patrick’s Day, you know!” said one snowplow operator, Mark Mallick. “We need a break.”

Still, Mallick says, the snow could always be worse.

“It’s nice and light,” he pointed out, while clearing a parking lot in Springville Wednesday. “Compared to two weeks ago when it was really heavy, this is not a problem at all.”

It seems like quite a few people in Springville can find a silver lining when it comes to snow removal, if Mercie Braddock’s reaction is anything to go by. “We can shovel til May, I don’t care. I don’t have to go to the gym!” she laughed.

