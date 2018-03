BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Buffalo Bills have signed quarterback A.J. McCarron to a two-year deal.

McCarron played with the Cincinnati Bengals for four seasons (2014-2017). He started three of the 11 NFL games he’s played in so far in his career.

We've agreed to terms on a two-year deal with QB AJ McCarron. Welcome to Buffalo, @10AJMcCarron! pic.twitter.com/hH1yZH5EiV — Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) March 14, 2018

He was acquired by the Bills via free agency this month.

McCarron led Alabama to back-to-back BCS National Championships in 2011 and 2012.