BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – UB South’s Foster Hall has been reopened following a Hazmat situation Wednesday afternoon.

The building was evacuated due to a chemical reaction, a UB spokesperson said Wednesday. The reaction involved harmless magnesium chloride.

One person has been taken to ECMC as a precaution after inhaling the chemicals.

BREAKING: Buffalo fire on scene of a Level 1 Hazmat at the UB South Campus Foster Hall. 1 person injured. Traffic could be affected in area — Buffalo Police Dept (@BPDAlerts) March 14, 2018

There is no threat to the campus.