Can UB upset Arizona? Absolutely

BOISE, ID (WIVB)- Every year there’s a Cinderella story, a team that nobody thought had a chance to win until…they actually did. UB is a big underdog against Arizona, BIG like 7’1″, 260 pound man-child named Deandre Ayton, who is expected to be a top pick in the upcoming draft.

This UB squad doesn’t have a player who is going to get drafted in the NBA lottery, heck Head Coach Nate Oats has a better chance of hitting the lottery. History shows that the 13 seeds have an overall record of 26 wins, 106 loses. UB’s Wes Clark doesn’t care about the numbers, “We aren’t even looking at it like it would be an upset. We think we’re just as good as those guys and we just want to come out and play confident.”

Clark should have plenty of confidence heading into Thursday’s game. He was the named the MVP of the MAC tournament and Oats believes Clark is about to show the entire country how good he is, “I think, Wes will be the best player on the court Thursday for both teams, he showed it Saturday in Cleveland and he’s had some great practices the past few days.”

Guards win games in March. In the tale of the tape not many categories are in UB’s favor but they have better guards. Clark, CJ Massinburg, Dontay Caruthers and Jeremy Harris give the Bulls the upper hand from the outside against Arizona. The odds say UB has a 20% of winning…. so you’re saying there’s a chance. No, I’m saying there’s more than just a chance.