GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) – Cashless tolls will begin at the Grand Island bridges March 29.

The current tolls at the bridge will be replaced with cashless tolling gantries.

Here’s how it will work- 30 days after passing through, you’ll receive a bill for the toll.

If you don’t pay, 30 days later you’ll receive another bill with an additional $5 fee.

About forty days later, the fee jumps to $50.