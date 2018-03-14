Cheektowaga man found guilty of robbing Amherst bank

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Cheektowaga man has been found guilty by jury of robbing an Amherst bank.

Thomas Cascio, 52, of Cheektowaga, faces a maximum of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine when he is sentenced in June.

According to the assistant U.S. attorneys handling the case, in March 2017 Cascio entered the Keybank at 5200 Main Street in Amherst and passed a teller a bank robbery note.

The teller only recalls reading the word “Robbery” at the top of the note before the individual took the note back and told her to “Hurry up!” and “Don’t give me funny money!”

The teller gave money to Cascio, who was wearing a hard hat, safety vest, and protection goggles. Cascio then departed the bank. Witnesses described the defendant as having a distinctive nose and gray hair.

The Amherst Police Department released a photo of the surveillance footage to local media stations, asking for public assistance. Eight people contacted the FBI and Amherst Police the next day, identifying the robber as Thomas Cascio.

Cascio was also convicted in federal court in 2000 of four bank robberies. He was sentenced to 48 months in prison.

He was convicted of state court of another bank robbery in 2009 and served two years in prison.