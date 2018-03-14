Cheektowaga man found guilty of robbing Amherst bank

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Cheektowaga man has been found guilty by jury of robbing an Amherst bank.

Thomas Cascio, 52, of Cheektowaga, faces a maximum of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine when he is sentenced in June.

According to the assistant U.S. attorneys handling the case, in March 2017 Cascio entered the Keybank at 5200 Main Street in Amherst and passed a teller a bank robbery note.

The teller only recalls reading the word “Robbery” at the top of the note before the individual took the note back and told her to “Hurry up!” and “Don’t give me funny money!”

The teller gave money to Cascio, who was wearing a hard hat, safety vest, and protection goggles. Cascio then departed the bank. Witnesses described the defendant as having a distinctive nose and gray hair.

The Amherst Police Department released a photo of the surveillance footage to local media stations, asking for public assistance. Eight people contacted the FBI and Amherst Police the next day, identifying the robber as Thomas Cascio.

Cascio was also convicted in federal court in 2000 of four bank robberies. He was sentenced to 48 months in prison.

He was convicted of state court of another bank robbery in 2009 and served two years in prison.

 

 

 

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s