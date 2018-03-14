Date set for 2018 SkyRide

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The 2018 Buffalo SkyRide will be held May 20.
Riders will take their bikes on Route 5 (Buffalo Skyway), Route 198 (Scajaquada Expressway) and Route 33 (Kensington Expressway).
