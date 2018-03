RANSOMVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a Ransomville man.

It is not clear why they are looking for him, but Leslie Huntington, 36, is being sought by authorities.

As of 2016, Huntington was living at an address on Youngstown-Lockport Rd.

Anyone with information on Huntington’s whereabouts can call the Sheriff’s Office at (716) 858-2903.