FBI officials recommend former #2 at FBI Andrew McCabe be fired

CBS NEWS Published:
Andrew McCabe
FILE - In this June 7, 2017 file photo, FBI acting director Andrew McCabe listens during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing about the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Justice Department is reviewing a recommendation that it fire former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe ahead of his forthcoming retirement. That’s according to a person familiar with the matter, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss an internal disciplinary process. The recommendation was made by the FBI’s Office of Professional Responsibility and was sent to the Justice Department. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

(WIVB) – FBI officials have recommended that the former number two at the FBI Andrew McCabe be fired, CBS News’ Paula Reid reports. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is reviewing the recommendation. If Sessions goes along with the recommendation, McCabe could lose at least part of his pension.

The report by the Department of Justice Inspector General, while not yet finished, found evidence that McCabe had questionable contact with a reporter and was not fully forthcoming when asked about it about an investigation concerning the Clinton foundation. Those familiar with McCabe’s side of the story say he was authorized to talk to reporters.

McCabe, through someone in touch with him, has no comment on the recommendation.

The bureau, asked for a response, said that it had no personnel announcements, but released a statement saying, “”The Department follows a prescribed process by which an employee may be terminated.  That process includes recommendations from career employees and no termination decision is final until the conclusion of that process.”

The Justice Department’s inspector general is, according to media reports, expected to criticize McCabe as part of its investigation into the handling of the Clinton email investigation. The Associated Press reported earlier this month that “criticism of McCabe was expected to be in connection with a media disclosure and a question of whether proper procedures were followed in the release of information.”

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s