Ford recalls 1.4 million cars because steering wheel can come off

(CNN) – Ford is recalling 1.4 million vehicles because the steering wheels can become loose and even come off while driving.

The automaker says it is aware of two accidents and one injury that may have been caused by the problem.

he affected models are the Ford Fusion and the Lincoln MKZ, both from model years 2014-2018.

Ford (F) said the problem is that a steering wheel bolt could come loose, which could cause the steering wheel to potentially detach.

The recall applies to every version of the Fusion:

–Fusion S

–Fusion SE

–Hybrid S

–Hybrid SE

–Hybrid Titanium

–Energi SE

–Energi Titanium

–Fusion Sport

–Fusion Platinum

–Fusion Hybrid Platinum

–Fusion Energi Platinum

The recall also applies to every version of the Lincoln MKZ:

–Lincoln MKZ Premier

–Lincoln MKZ Hybrid Premier

–Lincoln MKZ Black Label

The company recalled another 6,000 Fusion and Focus models due to a risk of fire from a fracture in the clutch pressure plate:

–Ford Focus model years 2013-16 with the Fox GTDI engine and B6 manual transmissions.

–Ford Fusion moel years 2013-15, with the Sigma GTDI engines and B6 manual transmissions.